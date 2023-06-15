Alpha Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,182 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.90 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

