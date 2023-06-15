20,460 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 0.7% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $29.96 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

