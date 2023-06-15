Alpha Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWY stock opened at $155.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $156.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.