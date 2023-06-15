Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes $652,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Quanta Services comprises 0.8% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $185.09 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $186.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

