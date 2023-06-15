Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FMX opened at $110.57 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $110.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

