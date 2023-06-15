Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after acquiring an additional 318,997 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 791,358 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 675,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.06 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.