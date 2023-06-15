Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes $426,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,176,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 152,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.