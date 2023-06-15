Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New $216,000 Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.05% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Price Performance

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BELFB stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Bel Fuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.