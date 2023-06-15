Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys Shares of 2,200 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $85.54 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.