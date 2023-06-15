Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 7,816 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

