Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 4,950 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

UBS Group stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

