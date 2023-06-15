Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

