Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) CFO Jerome Rouquet Sells 2,823 Shares of Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $151.94 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $94.71 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

