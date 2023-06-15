ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch Sells 25,702 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Brian Hirsch sold 25,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $454,668.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Brian Hirsch sold 84,076 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,049.52.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.0 %

ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

