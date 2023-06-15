Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Tarek Robbiati Sells 159,180 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after buying an additional 5,265,487 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $66,663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

