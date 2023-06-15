Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Short Interest Update

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the May 15th total of 9,870,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

VCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Vacasa stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at $31,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 476,015 shares of company stock valued at $381,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 78.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

