Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP John F. Schultz Sells 226,078 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,524,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $53,072,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.