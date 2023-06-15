Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 52,944 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

