Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 143,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vaccinex Price Performance
Shares of VCNX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex
About Vaccinex
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
