Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 143,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vaccinex Price Performance

Shares of VCNX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

About Vaccinex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 250.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaccinex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.