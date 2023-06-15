Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Decreased by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

DIN stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.