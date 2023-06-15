Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By DA Davidson

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.84 per share.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.05.

NYSE MTB opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $137.34. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

