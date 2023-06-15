Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.