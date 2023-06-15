Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,929 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 285,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $203,527,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

