Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 9,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

LNG stock opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

