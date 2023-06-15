Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 24,313 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,313 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.