Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
