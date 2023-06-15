Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.