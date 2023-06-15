Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Raised by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.4% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $38,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

WM stock opened at $162.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

