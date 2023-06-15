Certified Advisory Corp Buys 118,672 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 396.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,672 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 747,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 327,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 168,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.