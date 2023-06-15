Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Trimmed by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $155.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

