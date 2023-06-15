Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

