Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $68.38 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 4.4% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

