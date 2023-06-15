SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

