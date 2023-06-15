Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average of $154.62. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

