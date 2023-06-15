Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $339.04. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

