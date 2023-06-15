CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

