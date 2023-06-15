CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 5,249 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

