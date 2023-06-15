Davidson Trust Co. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

