Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

