Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.82 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

