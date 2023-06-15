Davidson Trust Co. Sells 82 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $132.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

