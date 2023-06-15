Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.15 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

