Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJH opened at $255.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

