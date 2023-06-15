SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

