First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 69,243 shares during the period. Superior Group of Companies comprises 3.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 5.28% of Superior Group of Companies worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $48,392.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,848.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,711 shares of company stock worth $74,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 3.6 %

SGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of SGC opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $148.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.35%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

