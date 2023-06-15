Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

