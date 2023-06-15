Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $637,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.46.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

