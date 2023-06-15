Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,711 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.