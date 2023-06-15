Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,728 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $365.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $366.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.46.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

