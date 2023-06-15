Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

