Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

SYBT stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $85.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,573 shares of company stock worth $78,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 41,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 196.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

